V0.8.7.C : Making bows and guitars stronger ! Plus extra balancing.

Gladiators - just a small patch today to improve the effectiveness of bows and guitars. I also played around with the effect duration of the various elemental effects, and fixed a bug where lightining/nectrotic resistances were using each other's values.

V 0.8.7.C (Feb 06 2023)

--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES ---

• Greatly improved sonic weapon damage

• Slightly increased bow weapon damage

• Increased all bonuses from Intellect and Charisma from 2 to 3 across the board

• Increased duration of all poison status effects by a turn

• Reduced duration of all fire / lightning status effects by a turn

• Fixed a bug where lightning and necrotic resistance numbers were using each other's values

--- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES ---

• Fixed a bug where the final battle could crash if Cutscenes were turned off