Carth Alpha 1.92a2
~Fixed issue with harvesting timer going below zero and staying on screen
~Fixed issue with blend shapes not saving and re loading
~Fixed Rift of "STAT" Spell not working as intended
~Fixed Heal talent bugs
~Fixed issue with Orcish Weapons
~Fixed all Orc weapon handlers
~Added VFX and Animated Text during once player levels
~Companion can damage animals
~Adjusted back end stats to give bonuses on even numbers
Carth Playtest update for 7 February 2023
Carth Alpha 1.92a2
Carth Alpha 1.92a2
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update