Carth Playtest update for 7 February 2023

Carth Alpha 1.92a2

~Fixed issue with harvesting timer going below zero and staying on screen
~Fixed issue with blend shapes not saving and re loading
~Fixed Rift of "STAT" Spell not working as intended
~Fixed Heal talent bugs
~Fixed issue with Orcish Weapons
~Fixed all Orc weapon handlers
~Added VFX and Animated Text during once player levels
~Companion can damage animals
~Adjusted back end stats to give bonuses on even numbers

