Carth Alpha 1.92a2

~Fixed issue with harvesting timer going below zero and staying on screen

~Fixed issue with blend shapes not saving and re loading

~Fixed Rift of "STAT" Spell not working as intended

~Fixed Heal talent bugs

~Fixed issue with Orcish Weapons

~Fixed all Orc weapon handlers

~Added VFX and Animated Text during once player levels

~Companion can damage animals

~Adjusted back end stats to give bonuses on even numbers