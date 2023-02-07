A small update with big improvements

v0.5.80

-Trees (and a few other objects) will no longer be incorrectly removed from the world when traveling... they are not magicians, but had been temporarily confused and would be removed from the world at the wrong time.

-Fixed a rare rendering bug where an object of a specific type could stop rendering on an island unless you walk through it.

-Updated object pooling logic to improve performance and smooth out transitions between island areas, this will also allow faster boats in the future.

-Improved AI spawn logic to reduce performance impacting spamming.

-Increased Turtle Titan turn speed.

-Increased distance that Village NPC can wander.

-Increased Crab move speed.

-Improved NPC animation logic.

-Improved NPC attract icon setup.

-Improved mission menu logic to not allow early exit of a mission dialog but to correctly move it forward quickly if the user is trying to do that.

-Fixed an issue where the cursor wouldn't turn on quickly enough in the main menu.

-Fixed localization on Titan Hammer stats in the description description.

-Changed Black rock spawn logic in deep ocean small islands to spawn on flatter surfaces.

-Misc performance optimizations.