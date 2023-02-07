Happyness Mini-Update!

Ahoy everyone.

It has been a while, hasn't it?

I know that I have promised this update a while back, but however life had other plans for me - after almost dying a couple of times from COVID and Pneumonia, I decided to finish this mini-update to fix a few aspects of the game.

As the title implies, this is a Happy Update! Hooray!



As you might have noticed, there are a few new things next to your sailors in the inspect window.

The bar on the right, which is yellow, represents your sailors happiness



And hovering it shows you exactly what's up with that unit, in this case, our captain is happy!

This is an individual stat of each unit in Click to Sail. So if your sailor is happy, good things might happen to it! If its sad however... other things might happen...

The reason why I implemented this is because random events were a little unfair, it was not a consequence of your actions, it was just bad luck.

So now, random events, specially bad ones, depends on the mood of your units.



So don't let your beggars jobless units get sad! That might affect everyone else on the crew.

Alright, I think that covers it.

Happy Sailing :)