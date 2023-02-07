 Skip to content

The Lost Condor update for 7 February 2023

Small Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10492551 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1. Replaced waterfall particles.
2. Remade the ruin texture.
3. Corrected minor visual glitches.

Please let me know if there are any problems with this update.

Thank you for all the support and feedback!

