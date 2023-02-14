NEW UPDATES COMING WITH APEX LEGENDS: REVELRY

Dig deeper into new game updates coming in Apex Legends: Revelry including Remastered Legend Classes, Team Deathmatch, and more!

REMASTERED LEGEND CLASSES

In Revelry, Legends have been reorganized on the Legends Screen according to their Class. You’ll be able to see their associated Class perk on top of that Legend’s unique abilities.

This reorganization will help players identify Legends that play or support the team in a similar manner, and help them understand the new roles easier. There will be 5 Classes:

Assault

Recon

Skirmisher

Controller

Support

CLASS PERKS

Every Legend Class also now has an associated gameplay perk that grants the Legends of that class access to new strategic options in the game.

At casual levels of play, these new gameplay benefits will be fun new bonuses to engage with and empower decision-making.

At higher levels of play, a squad make-up now determines what gameplay elements the team will have access to, and what they’re leaving behind.

Read more about how Remastered Legends will work in our developer update here. https://www.ea.com/games/apex-legends/news/revelry-season-game-updates

TEAM DEATHMATCH, PERMANENT LIMITED-TIME MODE ROTATIONS

At the launch of Revelry, we’ll be debuting Team Deathmatch to the Apex Games – a no holds barred brawl between two teams of six – which will be available for the first three weeks of the season. This has been our most requested mode, and we’re excited for players to check in out.

In Team Deathmatch players will be able to select their Legend and weapon loadouts, similar to Control, with respawns occurring automatically after death. The first team to score 30 kills wins the round, and the first team to win two rounds wins the match. Loadouts will shuffle in between rounds, and you can always swap between them and your selected legend while waiting to respawn after death. Make sure to keep an eye out for periodic airdrops throughout the map which come loaded with Care Package and gold-kitted weapons.

MIXTAPE PLAYLIST

Following the first three weeks of Team Deathmatch, we’re thrilled to introduce a brand new way to enjoy some of our more highly requested LTMs on a permanent rotation with our Mixtape Playlist. This new mode queue provides players with the opportunity to jump right into frenetic and engaging combat experiences between our quick respawn modes: Control, Team Deathmatch, and Gun Run. These modes give ample opportunity to experiment and practice with weapons and Legends outside of our core BR experience, with little downtime between fights and respawns.

NEW WEAPON: NEMESIS

It’s been a while since we unleashed a new weapon and the wait will be over when Revelry launches with a new energy weapon: The Nemesis, a new energy class assault rifle that fires four rounds per burst. With a ramping burst delay that decreases the time between bursts and simulates a fully automatic weapon, we’re hoping to see this potentially unseat favorite standbys like the R-301 and Flatline.

Added options to customize your firing range experience

Dummies can now strafe left and right! You control how fast they move, whether they should crouch, and their shield level.

Dynamic stats appear any time you deal damage, letting you track your performance.

Hit indicators help you keep track of spray patterns.

Unlimited ammo means no more trips back to the gun racks to reload.

This is the first of several rounds of updates to the firing range, so we will keep an eye on how the community uses the new tools.

ORIENTATION MATCHES

New to the Outlands? Try the new Orientation Match system, meant to create an easy introduction where new players can get their bearings and learn the core mechanics of Apex Legends. To participate in Orientation matches you have to be a brand new player or party up with a new player to take out some bots before joining the regular matchmaking queue.

Full Patch notes here: https://www.ea.com/games/apex-legends/news/revelry-patch-notes

