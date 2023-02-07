● Each character type now has a unique Rope Hook animation
● Added the Weekly Holiday events after Valentine's Day event
● Fixed the countdown timer until the next Holiday event
● Minor bug fixes
Tap Ninja update for 7 February 2023
Tap Ninja v4.1.7 is live!
● Each character type now has a unique Rope Hook animation
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update