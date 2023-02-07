Update 2.1.5

Network
- Fixed issue where server name, visibility and region was missing after hosting a game.
HUD
- Correction of object names and icons for customers
- Improved speed of object disappearance upon pickup, now occurs instantly.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update