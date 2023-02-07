 Skip to content

Slashers update for 7 February 2023

Update 2.1.5

Build 10492417

Network

  • Fixed issue where server name, visibility and region was missing after hosting a game.

HUD

  • Correction of object names and icons for customers
  • Improved speed of object disappearance upon pickup, now occurs instantly.

