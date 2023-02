Share · View all patches · Build 10492328 · Last edited 7 February 2023 – 00:26:49 UTC by Wendy

-Added to and adjusted the Aesthetic design of all of the scenes within the Mushlands area

-Added a pattern to the base tiles of the Ashes area and applied them

-Added to the aesthetics of the Ash Temple

-Added to the level design of the Grief Stalker encounter

-Adjusted the puzzle near the Sewer gate

-Adjusted logic throughout