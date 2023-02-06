Update 0.7.10

Modified upgrades, now the limit is 100% spread over 20 levels.

The cost for upgrades is as follows (applies to all upgrades):

Mineral value perk increased to 50%

With the increase in the number of upgrades, in addition to giving the player the ability to further enhance their ship, money becomes more important in the game. It will be important to take into account improvements such as cargo capacity, mineral value or mining speed, to optimize profits per level. I will be working more on the upgrades in the next updates.

In sectors, primary weapon upgrades will now show three weapon options, instead of just one.

In the selection of secondary weapons, a delay of one second was applied until the options can be selected. This is to avoid, especially in the "Conflict zone" for those who use a keyboard and mouse, that they select one by mistake.

Slightly reduced the self-destruct timer for enemy missiles.

I greatly appreciate the comments and suggestions.

Thanks to Alex Bourdages for your insights.

I hope you enjoy the update, and I invite you to leave me your comments or suggestions to continue improving the experience!