Milestone Update Incoming & February Plans

Hey Everyone,

It s been a busy weekend, and today we are putting finishing touches on our 80th milestone update. Sorry it s taken us a bit longer than anticipated, but we can t wait to finally share is with you. We are starting to roll out this update using steam beta mode. However - if you don t know your way around setting up mySQL (it will no longer require mySQL in about 48 hours) and want to wait until it`s all well and done - please allow us couple more days before everything is nice and ready.

Now lets go over some features of this upcoming update:

-Singleplayer Offline mode added - play the game singleplayer and offline, no mySQL setup required

-Option to start Stars End in fully offline mode - no internet connection required

-New Self-Hosting menu that does not require mySQL setup

-Singleplayer Offline and Self-Hosted menu have access to the same character and your game world, allowing you to change starting conditions and various gameplay properties

-Self-hosted menu also allows you to invite your friends or even random player to your singleplayer offline game

-Make your singleplayer offline game coop, public or fully offline again at any time

-MAJOR improvement to all the game s translation (so much thanks to our community for all the help, we ll post credits and send gifts to everyone who participated - Thanks so much - sorry if I didn`t get to email you back yet)

-Other fixes, improvements and more

February Plans

Thanks for your continuous support, we can t wait to finally reach this milestone together. With offline singleplayer finally out of the way, all the major components of the game will be complete. At that point we ll take another week resolving last of the gameplay bugs. After that - a week will be spend on making the game work much better on Steamdeck and various controllers. And finally after that we are starting to roll out major new content. New vehicles, new NPCs, territorial warfare, improving other planets and greatly improving graphics.

As I mentioned update is already available in Steam beta mode, BUT keep in mind that current versionstill requires MySQL to be setup. In beta mode you can still see both the Solo Offline and new Hosted menu working together. Beta update also allows you to launch the game with steam offline, and play it without internet. HOWEVER - as I mentioned you sill had to have MySQL setup for all this to work.