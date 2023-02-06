Patch v0.2.0 out NOW!

Welcome to Patch v0.2.0! This patch is centered on fixing resolution errors, UI updates, and quality of life improvements. Unfortunately, this also makes the game a little easier (a concept I despise).
Thank you for playing! The warm reception has been incredible. New features coming soon, baby!
- Perfect hits now recover 10% of max HP
- Piney PSYCHO MODE pitch speed reduced
- Various UI fixes (home run graphic, menu graphics, text changes, store graphics)
- Intros are now skippable by hitting "Skip Intro" button
- Two music tracks added with option of increasing speed
- Resolution capped at screen resolution
- Inaccessible window bug fixed
- Pitchy pitch distribution fixed
- Options scrollbar sped up
- HP recovery math fixed
- HP bar added to item pick screen
- Resolution reset icon added to start screen
Changed files in this update