Super Psycho Baseball update for 6 February 2023

Patch v0.2.0 out NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 10492015 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome to Patch v0.2.0! This patch is centered on fixing resolution errors, UI updates, and quality of life improvements. Unfortunately, this also makes the game a little easier (a concept I despise).

Thank you for playing! The warm reception has been incredible. New features coming soon, baby!

  • Perfect hits now recover 10% of max HP
  • Piney PSYCHO MODE pitch speed reduced
  • Various UI fixes (home run graphic, menu graphics, text changes, store graphics)
  • Intros are now skippable by hitting "Skip Intro" button
  • Two music tracks added with option of increasing speed
  • Resolution capped at screen resolution
  • Inaccessible window bug fixed
  • Pitchy pitch distribution fixed
  • Options scrollbar sped up
  • HP recovery math fixed
  • HP bar added to item pick screen
  • Resolution reset icon added to start screen

