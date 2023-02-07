-
From the 2nd Boss Battle, the Setting Where New Bosses Appear One by One Has Been Changed so That the Bosses Will Appear Among All the Bosses
-
900M Slimmed Down and Improved Performance
-
In Addition, Some Fixes
In the Dark update for 7 February 2023
0.93b UPDATE
Patchnotes via Steam Community
