 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

In the Dark update for 7 February 2023

0.93b UPDATE

Share · View all patches · Build 10492008 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • From the 2nd Boss Battle, the Setting Where New Bosses Appear One by One Has Been Changed so That the Bosses Will Appear Among All the Bosses

  • 900M Slimmed Down and Improved Performance

  • In Addition, Some Fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 2142041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link