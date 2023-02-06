- Added additional quest hints
- Weapon enchanting spells can now be cast outside of combat
- Unique weapons can now be altered at crafting areas
- Bone weapons and armor can now be forged and sharpened
- Temporary Fix for some European DateTime issues
Caves of Lore update for 6 February 2023
Lots of fixes minor fixes going under the radar. Still hard at work
Patchnotes via Steam Community
