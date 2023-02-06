 Skip to content

Caves of Lore update for 6 February 2023

Lots of fixes minor fixes going under the radar. Still hard at work

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added additional quest hints
  • Weapon enchanting spells can now be cast outside of combat
  • Unique weapons can now be altered at crafting areas
  • Bone weapons and armor can now be forged and sharpened
  • Temporary Fix for some European DateTime issues

