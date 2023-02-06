 Skip to content

GROUND BRANCH update for 6 February 2023

Patch #13 — V1033 Community Test

Share · View all patches · Build 10491943 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Patch #13 is now live on the Community Test beta branch!

How to join the Community Test beta branch
  • Right-click GROUND BRANCH in your Steam Library and select Properties…
  • Click BETAS on the left-hand list menu
  • Select 'communitytest - Community testing branch' from the drop-down menu

Steam will begin downloading the files for the new testing branch.>

🐞 Where to report bugs

You can report bugs and issues using any of these methods:

Your reports help us locate and fix issues faster, so keep them coming!

Patch notes

  • Added distance cull setting to base door blueprint with default of 2500 units
  • Added door handles to Compound, Small Town, Run Down and Tanker doors
  • Fixed dark splotchy lighting inside several buildings in Compound
  • Fixed some clipping issues with Combat Pants and Fleece Hoodie
  • Fixed some mesh culling issues on City and Run Down
  • Added black version of Specter DR 1x/4x
  • Added a variable length delay when turning on strobes, to desync them a bit
  • Added billboards to Sea Grass meshes (used in Depot too)
  • Texture size optimization (on assets used in Small Town, will be a small amount of crossover in other maps)
  • Mesh build setting optimization (again on assets used in Small Town, will be small crossover)
  • Removed inconsistent sprint related hack in _AnimAction_ReloadMaster
  • Updated handgun and PMM reloads to split mag check into compressed and non-compressed, as originally intended (fixes PMM mag check being played twice)
  • Hooked up firing & charge animations MK46 belt
  • Disabled multi-threading on AI light detector component (prefer stability over performance right now)
  • Crash fixes in modding manager relating to Lua state being used before initialized
  • Fix to skylight override volume where minimum light level was not set properly for AI light checks when exiting the volume(s)
  • Cleaned up some foliage in big rocks on Storage Facility
  • Made truck window glass in Compound not glow at night
  • Fixed strange particle collision, switched affected emitter from GPU to CPU
  • Fixed bug in Team Scores function
  • Fixed a few bad lighting channels on doors in Small Town
  • Fixed issue with UMP45 stock being offset
  • Updated MK8 CQBSS 1–8x LPVO: added proper reticle (M-TMR), tweaked magnification values and fixed magnification ring rotation
  • Updated Vudu 1–6x LPVO: reduced max reticle brightness and tweaked reticle color based on reference
  • Updated PSO-1M2 4x scope: removed eyecup to improve sight picture and added reticle illumination (for now, works like other optics — brightness levels rather than on/off like the real thing)
  • Applied subtle greenish-yellow tint to 1P78 Kashtan 2.8x and PSO-1M2 4x scopes (characteristic of Russian scopes)
  • Fixed magnification ring rotation on all LPVO-type scopes
  • Fixed some scopes using a static "fake glass" texture on the rear lens
  • Updated display names for scopes: removed brackets around magnification to make names shorter — e.g. ACOG (4x) is now ACOG 4x
  • Adjusted LOD distances on Sea Grass and allowed AI visibility blocking
  • Tweaked some light culling distances on Compound
  • Tweaked Mesh culling distances on Power Station and Run Down
  • Fixed a few collision issues on Creek
  • Standardized vehicle glass material between vehicles in maps
  • Streamlined some antialiasing (AA) settings to hopefully help with Temporal AA (TAA) issues
  • Fixed glowing window glass in Storage Facility
  • Visual adjustments made to the flesh bullet impact (VFX)
  • Fixed missing third-person PKM sound and updated Depot audio level
  • Fixed a few collision issues on 747 and PowerStation maps
  • Fixed character lighting in dark tunnel issue on Power Station
  • Cleaned up some light leaking in Docks
  • Auto balance routines moved to game mode Lua library
  • Using vote map change now merges game mode and mutator options set in the maplist with the standard game mode options
  • Fixed function name in WeaponRestriction mutator (weapon restrictions now working again)
  • Initial reticle sight brightness now depends on sun intensity (night = 1, day = 3, dawn/dusk = somewhere in-between)
  • Spectator night vision now usable if following character (because some follow camera modes can use it)
  • Changed way NVG eye light color is done to try avoid replication type issues and to simplify things
  • admin startround command should work a little better
  • Spawn behavior improved in cases where players are brought into a round without a valid insertion point selection (under-the-hood change)

