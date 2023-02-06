Patch #13 — V1033 Community Test

Patch #13 is now live on the Community Test beta branch!
❓ How to join the Community Test beta branch
- Right-click GROUND BRANCH in your Steam Library and select Properties…
- Click BETAS on the left-hand list menu
- Select 'communitytest - Community testing branch' from the drop-down menu
Steam will begin downloading the files for the new testing branch.>
🐞 Where to report bugs
You can report bugs and issues using any of these methods:
- The in-game Bugs & Issues screen (press [Esc] once in-game and look along the top menu)
- The Steam forums: steamcommunity.com/app/16900/discussions/
- The #bug-reports channel on the official GROUND BRANCH™ Discord
Your reports help us locate and fix issues faster, so keep them coming!
Patch notes
- Added distance cull setting to base door blueprint with default of 2500 units
- Added door handles to Compound, Small Town, Run Down and Tanker doors
- Fixed dark splotchy lighting inside several buildings in Compound
- Fixed some clipping issues with Combat Pants and Fleece Hoodie
- Fixed some mesh culling issues on City and Run Down
- Added black version of Specter DR 1x/4x
- Added a variable length delay when turning on strobes, to desync them a bit
- Added billboards to Sea Grass meshes (used in Depot too)
- Texture size optimization (on assets used in Small Town, will be a small amount of crossover in other maps)
- Mesh build setting optimization (again on assets used in Small Town, will be small crossover)
- Removed inconsistent sprint related hack in _AnimAction_ReloadMaster
- Updated handgun and PMM reloads to split mag check into compressed and non-compressed, as originally intended (fixes PMM mag check being played twice)
- Hooked up firing & charge animations MK46 belt
- Disabled multi-threading on AI light detector component (prefer stability over performance right now)
- Crash fixes in modding manager relating to Lua state being used before initialized
- Fix to skylight override volume where minimum light level was not set properly for AI light checks when exiting the volume(s)
- Cleaned up some foliage in big rocks on Storage Facility
- Made truck window glass in Compound not glow at night
- Fixed strange particle collision, switched affected emitter from GPU to CPU
- Fixed bug in Team Scores function
- Fixed a few bad lighting channels on doors in Small Town
- Fixed issue with UMP45 stock being offset
- Updated MK8 CQBSS 1–8x LPVO: added proper reticle (M-TMR), tweaked magnification values and fixed magnification ring rotation
- Updated Vudu 1–6x LPVO: reduced max reticle brightness and tweaked reticle color based on reference
- Updated PSO-1M2 4x scope: removed eyecup to improve sight picture and added reticle illumination (for now, works like other optics — brightness levels rather than on/off like the real thing)
- Applied subtle greenish-yellow tint to 1P78 Kashtan 2.8x and PSO-1M2 4x scopes (characteristic of Russian scopes)
- Fixed magnification ring rotation on all LPVO-type scopes
- Fixed some scopes using a static "fake glass" texture on the rear lens
- Updated display names for scopes: removed brackets around magnification to make names shorter — e.g. ACOG (4x) is now ACOG 4x
- Adjusted LOD distances on Sea Grass and allowed AI visibility blocking
- Tweaked some light culling distances on Compound
- Tweaked Mesh culling distances on Power Station and Run Down
- Fixed a few collision issues on Creek
- Standardized vehicle glass material between vehicles in maps
- Streamlined some antialiasing (AA) settings to hopefully help with Temporal AA (TAA) issues
- Fixed glowing window glass in Storage Facility
- Visual adjustments made to the flesh bullet impact (VFX)
- Fixed missing third-person PKM sound and updated Depot audio level
- Fixed a few collision issues on 747 and PowerStation maps
- Fixed character lighting in dark tunnel issue on Power Station
- Cleaned up some light leaking in Docks
- Auto balance routines moved to game mode Lua library
- Using vote map change now merges game mode and mutator options set in the maplist with the standard game mode options
- Fixed function name in WeaponRestriction mutator (weapon restrictions now working again)
- Initial reticle sight brightness now depends on sun intensity (night = 1, day = 3, dawn/dusk = somewhere in-between)
- Spectator night vision now usable if following character (because some follow camera modes can use it)
- Changed way NVG eye light color is done to try avoid replication type issues and to simplify things
- admin startround command should work a little better
- Spawn behavior improved in cases where players are brought into a round without a valid insertion point selection (under-the-hood change)
Changed depots in devtest branch