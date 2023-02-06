Patch #13 — V1033 Community Test

Share · View all patches · Build 10491943 · Last edited 6 February 2023 – 23:59:02 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Patch #13 is now live on the Community Test beta branch!

How to join the Community Test beta branch

Right-click GROUND BRANCH in your Steam Library and select Properties…

in your Steam Library and select Click BETAS on the left-hand list menu

on the left-hand list menu Select 'communitytest - Community testing branch' from the drop-down menu

Steam will begin downloading the files for the new testing branch.

Where to report bugs

You can report bugs and issues using any of these methods:

The in-game Bugs & Issues screen (press [Esc] once in-game and look along the top menu)

screen (press [Esc] once in-game and look along the top menu) The Steam forums: steamcommunity.com/app/16900/discussions/

The #bug-reports channel on the official GROUND BRANCH™ Discord

Your reports help us locate and fix issues faster, so keep them coming!

Patch notes