First round of improvements

Thanks to all our initial testers. Excellent feedback from everyone to start :)
- There is now a toggle option for confirmation when selecting upgrades
- There is now a back button in the weapon loadout screen if you decide you don't want that weapon after all
- There is now a toggle option to turn the pixel shader effects on and off for slower machines
- Upgrades costs in the shop (and your current resource total) is shown below each upgrade
- You can actually now die again... cough
Changed files in this update