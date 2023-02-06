 Skip to content

R-Lyke: Reverse Playtest update for 6 February 2023

First round of improvements

Last edited by Wendy

Thanks to all our initial testers. Excellent feedback from everyone to start :)

  • There is now a toggle option for confirmation when selecting upgrades
  • There is now a back button in the weapon loadout screen if you decide you don't want that weapon after all
  • There is now a toggle option to turn the pixel shader effects on and off for slower machines
  • Upgrades costs in the shop (and your current resource total) is shown below each upgrade
  • You can actually now die again... cough

