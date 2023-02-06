 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

OverShoot Battle Race update for 6 February 2023

Update Notes for v1.0.133 version

Share · View all patches · Build 10491820 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed minimap hiding vehicles on Canonya
  • Fixed minimap disappearing when changing screen resolution during gameplay
  • Fixed GamePad lost connection when playing on Split Screen mode
  • Fixed GamePad reconnection detection
  • Fixed MultiPlayer issues

Changed files in this update

OverShoot Racing Content Depot 1318281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link