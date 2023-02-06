- Fixed minimap hiding vehicles on Canonya
- Fixed minimap disappearing when changing screen resolution during gameplay
- Fixed GamePad lost connection when playing on Split Screen mode
- Fixed GamePad reconnection detection
- Fixed MultiPlayer issues
OverShoot Battle Race update for 6 February 2023
Update Notes for v1.0.133 version
