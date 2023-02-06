 Skip to content

Prepare Uranus: Exploring Black Holes for Adults update for 6 February 2023

Update 6.02.23

-Added a new mini-game (starts in the administration building on Frakto11 on a column)
-Some bugs fixed
-Improved the background of the planet Uranus
-New living room interior background
-Now you can see how much money was spent on training (if training is not combined with work)
It's better to start a new game after the update (old saves should also work, but it's better to start a new game for sure)

