Patch 1.3.3b - Intruders - Hotfix

ADDITIONS:
- New grass & sand texture
- Night brightness difficulty option
CHANGES:
- Back-end changes to AI perception
- Reduced scale of deer
- Changes to terrain material
- Changed some spawns in classified area
- Small change to first person camera
BUG FIXES:
- Fixed rolling while sitting
- Fixed helipad stairs
- Fixed some collisions in classified area
- Fixed crafting not checking all stacks of ingredients
- Fixed flag giving wrong item
- Fixed weird positioning with ladders
Changed files in this update