SurrounDead update for 6 February 2023

Patch 1.3.3b - Intruders - Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ADDITIONS:

  • New grass & sand texture
  • Night brightness difficulty option

CHANGES:

  • Back-end changes to AI perception
  • Reduced scale of deer
  • Changes to terrain material
  • Changed some spawns in classified area
  • Small change to first person camera

BUG FIXES:

  • Fixed rolling while sitting
  • Fixed helipad stairs
  • Fixed some collisions in classified area
  • Fixed crafting not checking all stacks of ingredients
  • Fixed flag giving wrong item
  • Fixed weird positioning with ladders

