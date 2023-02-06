Update 2.4.3

2.4.3
- Removed full screen Red Flash during critical low health warning
- Fixed Alt Fire Plasma Beam from NOT shooting forward (on some guns)
- Most recent inventory items picked up now show flashing Asterisk*
- Added Hint on wall of Mutant pit boss area explaining "The longer you hold down dash button... the longer you will dash"
- Fixed Mutant lazers from "Yeating" Player around
- Now allowed to climb ledges in Mutant pit boss area
- Modified (Nerfed) Electric Lighting Ball
- Fixed Secret doors from being triggered and opening accidentally from far away
- Fixed starting in secret areas near "Green Desert" teleporters when not appropriate
- Adjusted damage from starting random guns in "Crashsite" area
Changed files in this update