 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Earth's Shadow update for 6 February 2023

Update 2.4.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10491467 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2.4.3

  • Removed full screen Red Flash during critical low health warning
  • Fixed Alt Fire Plasma Beam from NOT shooting forward (on some guns)
  • Most recent inventory items picked up now show flashing Asterisk*
  • Added Hint on wall of Mutant pit boss area explaining "The longer you hold down dash button... the longer you will dash"
  • Fixed Mutant lazers from "Yeating" Player around
  • Now allowed to climb ledges in Mutant pit boss area
  • Modified (Nerfed) Electric Lighting Ball
  • Fixed Secret doors from being triggered and opening accidentally from far away
  • Fixed starting in secret areas near "Green Desert" teleporters when not appropriate
  • Adjusted damage from starting random guns in "Crashsite" area

Changed files in this update

Depot 1655941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link