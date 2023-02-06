 Skip to content

MIR4 update for 6 February 2023

Maintenance - February 7th (Complete)

MIR4 update for 6 February 2023

Maintenance - February 7th (Complete)

Last edited by Wendy

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4

Greetings, This is MIR4.

Update maintenance is over.

Please prepare for your adventures again.

[Maintenance]

■ Maintenance Schedule
ASIA(UTC+8): Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. 3:00am ~ 6:00am
INMENA(UTC+6): Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. 1:00am ~ 4:00am
EU(UTC+2): Monday. Feb. 6, 2023. 9:00pm ~ Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. 12:00am
SA(UTC-3): Monday. Feb. 6, 2023. 4:00pm ~ 7:00pm
NA(UTC-4): Monday. Feb. 6, 2023. 3:00pm ~ 6:00pm

■ Maintenance Target

  • ASIA / INMENA / EU / SA / NA

[Main Updates]

◈In-Game Updates◈

  1. New Boss Raid: ‘Heavenly Asura’
  • Defeat the new boss and obtain rewards.
  1. New Raid: ‘Forgotten Arena’
  • Prove your might by completing the new raid.
  1. Solitude Training: Inner Force Loci added
  • Strengthen your ability throughout Solitude Training.
  1. New Event: Sweet Flutter of Love.
  • Sweet 14-Day Check in added.
  • Cupid Bihoyo’s Red Bean Jelly Exchange Shop will be opened.
  • Sweet Summon Ticket Discount Event added.
  1. New Epic Spirit: Redhorn Komet
  • Check out MIR4’s new Earth spirit.
  1. Favorites to Raid, Expedition, and Portal will be added.
  • You can use those playable contents more conveniently.
  1. Level restriction on Chats to all channels will be changed.

※ Maintenance schedule may change depending on the circumstances without prior notice.
※ We will open the servers in order.

We will do our best to provide stable service.

Thank you.

