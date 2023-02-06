Maintenance - February 7th (Complete)

Share · View all patches · Build 10491450 · Last edited 6 February 2023 – 22:09:17 UTC by Wendy

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4

Greetings, This is MIR4.

Update maintenance is over.

Please prepare for your adventures again.

[Maintenance]

■ Maintenance Schedule

ASIA(UTC+8): Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. 3:00am ~ 6:00am

INMENA(UTC+6): Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. 1:00am ~ 4:00am

EU(UTC+2): Monday. Feb. 6, 2023. 9:00pm ~ Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. 12:00am

SA(UTC-3): Monday. Feb. 6, 2023. 4:00pm ~ 7:00pm

NA(UTC-4): Monday. Feb. 6, 2023. 3:00pm ~ 6:00pm

■ Maintenance Target

ASIA / INMENA / EU / SA / NA

[Main Updates]

◈In-Game Updates◈

New Boss Raid: ‘Heavenly Asura’

Defeat the new boss and obtain rewards.

New Raid: ‘Forgotten Arena’

Prove your might by completing the new raid.

Solitude Training: Inner Force Loci added

Strengthen your ability throughout Solitude Training.

New Event: Sweet Flutter of Love.

Sweet 14-Day Check in added.

Cupid Bihoyo’s Red Bean Jelly Exchange Shop will be opened.

Sweet Summon Ticket Discount Event added.

New Epic Spirit: Redhorn Komet

Check out MIR4’s new Earth spirit.

Favorites to Raid, Expedition, and Portal will be added.

You can use those playable contents more conveniently.

Level restriction on Chats to all channels will be changed.

※ Maintenance schedule may change depending on the circumstances without prior notice.

※ We will open the servers in order.

We will do our best to provide stable service.

Thank you.