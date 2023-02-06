Maintenance - February 7th (Complete)

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4
Greetings, This is MIR4.
Update maintenance is over.
Please prepare for your adventures again.
[Maintenance]
■ Maintenance Schedule
ASIA(UTC+8): Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. 3:00am ~ 6:00am
INMENA(UTC+6): Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. 1:00am ~ 4:00am
EU(UTC+2): Monday. Feb. 6, 2023. 9:00pm ~ Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. 12:00am
SA(UTC-3): Monday. Feb. 6, 2023. 4:00pm ~ 7:00pm
NA(UTC-4): Monday. Feb. 6, 2023. 3:00pm ~ 6:00pm
■ Maintenance Target
- ASIA / INMENA / EU / SA / NA
[Main Updates]
◈In-Game Updates◈
- New Boss Raid: ‘Heavenly Asura’
- Defeat the new boss and obtain rewards.
- New Raid: ‘Forgotten Arena’
- Prove your might by completing the new raid.
- Solitude Training: Inner Force Loci added
- Strengthen your ability throughout Solitude Training.
- New Event: Sweet Flutter of Love.
- Sweet 14-Day Check in added.
- Cupid Bihoyo’s Red Bean Jelly Exchange Shop will be opened.
- Sweet Summon Ticket Discount Event added.
- New Epic Spirit: Redhorn Komet
- Check out MIR4’s new Earth spirit.
- Favorites to Raid, Expedition, and Portal will be added.
- You can use those playable contents more conveniently.
- Level restriction on Chats to all channels will be changed.
※ Maintenance schedule may change depending on the circumstances without prior notice.
※ We will open the servers in order.
We will do our best to provide stable service.
Thank you.
