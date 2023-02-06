Share · View all patches · Build 10491413 · Last edited 6 February 2023 – 21:32:07 UTC by Wendy

As always, if you find any bug please let me know! I'll be closely monitoring this update. Enjoy all the new content!

As soon as I have the release trailer ready I'll mark the end of the Early Access on the Steam page!

Highlights

FIVE new decks have been added to the game! To unlock them, you'll have to reach level 40 and complete a special challenge for each new deck! There's now 18 decks in the game, double the amount we had when the Early Access started!

A leaderboard viewer has been added to the game! Will you reach top 1?

Two new cards have been added to the game!

Three new collectable trinkets have been added to the game!

Tons of other small improvements!

Balance changes

Enemies

Final bosses

Final bosses now deal 8 damage instead of 4.

Hijacker

Health: [120, 240, 480, 1920] -> [115, 230, 460, 1840]

Speed: [65, 70, 75, 80] -> [60, 65, 70, 75]

Cards

Intimidating Glare

Mana cost: 3 -> 2

Lucky Streak

Mana cost: 5 -> 4

Resistance Break