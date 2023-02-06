 Skip to content

Tower Tactics: Liberation update for 6 February 2023

v1.0

Build 10491413

As always, if you find any bug please let me know! I'll be closely monitoring this update. Enjoy all the new content!

As soon as I have the release trailer ready I'll mark the end of the Early Access on the Steam page!

Highlights

  • FIVE new decks have been added to the game! To unlock them, you'll have to reach level 40 and complete a special challenge for each new deck! There's now 18 decks in the game, double the amount we had when the Early Access started!

  • A leaderboard viewer has been added to the game! Will you reach top 1?

  • Two new cards have been added to the game!

  • Three new collectable trinkets have been added to the game!
  • Tons of other small improvements!

Balance changes

Enemies

Final bosses

Final bosses now deal 8 damage instead of 4.

Hijacker
  • Health: [120, 240, 480, 1920] -> [115, 230, 460, 1840]
  • Speed: [65, 70, 75, 80] -> [60, 65, 70, 75]

Cards

Intimidating Glare
  • Mana cost: 3 -> 2
Lucky Streak
  • Mana cost: 5 -> 4
Resistance Break
  • Mana cost: 3 -> 2

