As always, if you find any bug please let me know! I'll be closely monitoring this update. Enjoy all the new content!
As soon as I have the release trailer ready I'll mark the end of the Early Access on the Steam page!
Highlights
- FIVE new decks have been added to the game! To unlock them, you'll have to reach level 40 and complete a special challenge for each new deck! There's now 18 decks in the game, double the amount we had when the Early Access started!
- A leaderboard viewer has been added to the game! Will you reach top 1?
- Two new cards have been added to the game!
- Three new collectable trinkets have been added to the game!
- Tons of other small improvements!
Balance changes
Enemies
Final bosses
Final bosses now deal 8 damage instead of 4.
Hijacker
- Health: [120, 240, 480, 1920] -> [115, 230, 460, 1840]
- Speed: [65, 70, 75, 80] -> [60, 65, 70, 75]
Cards
Intimidating Glare
- Mana cost: 3 -> 2
Lucky Streak
- Mana cost: 5 -> 4
Resistance Break
- Mana cost: 3 -> 2
Changed files in this update