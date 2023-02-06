Release Dates

Patreon: January 30th <--Now Available!!

Steam: February 6th <--Now Available!!

New Content:

-Fixed a bunch of newer r* animations which were not playing

-New Faces added to all Male Monsters

Changes:

-Pressing the Encyclopaedia hotkey (B by default) while hovering over a Monster will bring you directly to their entry (except for Dragons, and Greater Succubi)

-Added some clarifying text to the final quest to make it clear it is complete for now

-Nekos walk upright now (this is merely a cosmetic decision, I've only ever heard from players who want this changed, and never from players who enjoy it)

Bug Fixes:

-Fixed a glitch causing autocleaners to add a blank item to chests sometimes

-Fixed a glitch which was causing males to appear bald a LOT

-Starting a new game was still showing the Hoe tool at the beginning, even though it is not equipped

-Rocks will now stop simulating physics when they hit the ground, both in the Garden and the Quarry, and should overlap the player while physics are simulating, hopefully this will prevent rock yeeting