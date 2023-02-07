 Skip to content

PEP update for 7 February 2023

PEP Version 0.7.63STM is Live!

Last edited by Wendy

--New Valentine's Skin Set!--
Added - The Valentine's skin set with heart and kisses for the UMP, USP, M82, AR, MP5, M16, GL, G3, a Candy heart bracelet, and pink love tracers!

--Player--
Fixed - Player will now make splash sounds while walking in water.
Fixed - Player being able to see their own subtitles multiple times by jumping

Changed - Player footsteps can now be heard up to 9 meters was 7 meters.

--Maps--
Added - Ambient particles to Practice Range.

Changed - Practice Range to not use invisible walls.
Changed - Practice Range to have clearer directions to sniper range and PvP

--UI--
Fixed - Emblem Manager failing if passed level 0.
Fixed - XP Screen sometimes rendering level 0 instead of players current level

Changed - All gamemodes in create menu and direct connect menu to be slightly smaller so more can fit on one screen.
Changed - Subtitles to dynamically stay longer when they have larger strings.

--General--
Added - Bullet Proof Glass Impact Effect.

