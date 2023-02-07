PEP Version 0.7.63STM is Live!

--New Valentine's Skin Set!--
Added - The Valentine's skin set with heart and kisses for the UMP, USP, M82, AR, MP5, M16, GL, G3, a Candy heart bracelet, and pink love tracers!
--Player--
Fixed - Player will now make splash sounds while walking in water.
Fixed - Player being able to see their own subtitles multiple times by jumping
Changed - Player footsteps can now be heard up to 9 meters was 7 meters.
--Maps--
Added - Ambient particles to Practice Range.
Changed - Practice Range to not use invisible walls.
Changed - Practice Range to have clearer directions to sniper range and PvP
--UI--
Fixed - Emblem Manager failing if passed level 0.
Fixed - XP Screen sometimes rendering level 0 instead of players current level
Changed - All gamemodes in create menu and direct connect menu to be slightly smaller so more can fit on one screen.
Changed - Subtitles to dynamically stay longer when they have larger strings.
--General--
Added - Bullet Proof Glass Impact Effect.
Changed files in this update