- Fixed issue with delay on entity no longer allowing for 0.
- Fixed issue with cursor margins no longer supporting negative numbers.
- Selecting a tile from the map will now show on the tileset selector, IFF the appropriate tile type is selected in the selector.
- Added ability to access global switches and variables from toolbar.
- Added support for copy/paste of an entire script.
RPG Architect update for 6 February 2023
Bug Fixes and Feature Updates
Patchnotes via Steam Community
