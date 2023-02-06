 Skip to content

RPG Architect update for 6 February 2023

Bug Fixes and Feature Updates

Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed issue with delay on entity no longer allowing for 0.
  • Fixed issue with cursor margins no longer supporting negative numbers.
  • Selecting a tile from the map will now show on the tileset selector, IFF the appropriate tile type is selected in the selector.
  • Added ability to access global switches and variables from toolbar.
  • Added support for copy/paste of an entire script.

