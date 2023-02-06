Early Access v1.2.15 Update

Early Access version 1.2.15 has been released! This update has been in development on the experimental branch, but is now finally live on the main branch. Read on for a list of changes.

Salvaging

The new Salvaging skill, which is unlocked at level 30 competency, allows you to break down just about any unwanted item into scrap materials. You can then use these materials to enhance your other items.

Every item you salvage will give a base amount of Scrap, as well as secondary materials based on the item's other qualities (such as stats, quality, proficiency, and special effect magnitude). You can analyze any item to see what sort of materials you could get by scrapping it on the appropriate tab on the new Salvage window.

To salvage items, mark the items you want to scrap as trash and then use one of the abilities in the Salvage skill to scrap 1, 5, or 10 at a time.

Once you have scrap materials, you can use them in the item upgrade tab of the salvage window. Slot an upgradeable item in and you can see what sort of upgrades you can perform as well as the material cost. The cost increases as you perform further upgrades of the same type.

The salvaging skill also comes with 6 regular talents and one meta talent in it's talent tree.

Material Storage

There is now a material storage tab on the bank/storage window... After putting at least one point into one of the storage talents in either Salvaging, Mining, Blacksmithing, Jewelcrafting, or Alchemy, you will be able to deposit relevant crafting materials into your storage via the "Deposit Materials" button on your inventory. When materials are stored in this way they won't take up precious inventory space, and they will be automatically consumed from your storage when you need them to craft items!

There's also a new heirloom item that increases base material storage size by +1 stack for each heirloom rank owned, as well as a a gameplay setting (off by default) to auto deposit materials to your material storage, if possible.

Help Website

There is a new help website, accessible in-game via the new help window as well as in your browser at help.fidgetspinnerrpg.com. This site lists a bunch of information about the game in a searchable format, and since it's a website I can push updates to it without having to update the game files.

New Socket Quality of Life Feature

There is now a new "Socket Autofill Slots" tab in the equipment window. You can slot up to 75 gems here, and they will be automatically activated and deactivated depending on how many empty sockets you have on all your equipped gear. The auto socket slots will light up green to show which ones are active, and will act as if you are wearing a piece of gear with the appropriate gem when they are active. You can still use the old socket system too, of course, but this new feature helps alleviate the tedious issue of swapping out gems when you equip new items.

Advanced Item Filters

A new system for specifying custom item filters has been added to engineering, accessible from the macros & automation window. This is similar to the preexisting blacklist/quality threshold settings, but more advanced in that you can customize specific conditions with which to perform automatic actions on items. With the new filtering system, you can do things like: automatically mark all gear with strength on it as trash, mark as favorite gear that has more intuition than the gear you're wearing, etc.

New Item Tier, RPM to 50 Billion, and New Vendors

There's a new tier of ore, gear, jewelry, and potions to craft... Thorium! The special effect for thorium equipment grants you charges of a buff whenever you cast an ability... Upon reaching 250 charges, you will instantly consume all charges to restore your stamina back up to full. There's also a matching secondary ingredient (watermelon) in the alchemy skill, along with two new potions for this new tier. There have also been three potions added for Orichalcium (Tier 8).

Also, RPM now goes up to 50 billion before activating the final, randomly generated mode.

Lastly, several new NPC vendors have been added, bringing the total vendor count to 12. These new vendors sell various items that were missing from the haggling system previously. For example: the new vendor Dustin sells alchemical dust, and Reggie sells alchemical reagents. Some preexisting vendors have been updated as well to have more items they can stock.

Balance Adjustments

There have been multiple balance changes across the board... Due to some of these changes, legacy saves from before this update may have some issues, such as having more talent points spent than are available in a particular skill. This can be alleviated by un-allocating talent points and re-allocating them again.

Adjustments have been made to EXP values required to level various skills to make them level slower (especially at higher levels) and pace out the unlocks a bit better.

Several early-game unlocks have changed places for a smoother early experience.

Prestige augments now require significantly higher RPM thresholds to activate.

Talents that grant proficiency bonus on specific crafts ("Lord of Rings" in Jewelcrafting, for example) have been adjusted to grant +10 proficiency bonus per talent point (down from +25).

The "Luck of Copper" special effect no longer scales linearly with RPM added and instead is based off of the order of magnitude of RPM added to prevent snowballing when using this special effect at higher levels.

The haggling skill now earns less EXP per transaction, but also has had it's level curve adjusted to require less EXP to level in the beginning.

The "Money can buy you Anything" talent now increases its talent point cost sooner than before.

The "Spin to Win" talent has been reworked and can now proc off of any RPM added, granting gold scaling with the added RPM order of magnitude.

Automation delay now has a multiplier that applies differently for different automation modes, making certain modes more useful.

Miscellaneous Changes and Fixes

There's been lots of little changes and fixes too!