Kuro and Shiro Update + Balance Changes!

The newest character is here, a pair of twins called Kuro and Shiro! Use their ability to swap between the two, utilizing their unique bonuses and their ability to wield different weapons in order to adapt to any situation!

Additionally, we have a large list of balance changes today, primarily buffs aimed at helping bring some of the weaker upgrades on par with the rest, allowing for greater build diversity.

Summoner

Summoned Eels now gain 20% more damage with each rank

Summoned Sardines now gain 20% more damage with each rank

Summoned Flying Fish now spawn 10 seconds faster initially and spawn 3 seconds faster with each rank

Summoned Sea Urchins gains 20% more damage each rank

Summoned Dogfish gains 20% more damage each rank

Summoned Sea Slug no longer has a cooldown, occuring every roll. Damage and slow increased each rank.

Utility

Movespeed bonus from rank 4 Hard Hat increased from 3 -> 5 seconds

Botanist

Watering Can now only waters up to 4 seeds, chosen randomly

Equilibrium

Bonuses from Yin and Yang increased to +20% per rank

Ki Charge

Attack Speed from Ki Jab increased by 5% each rank

Constructor

Increased base Metal Fragment drop rate, reduced drop rate increase from evolved upgrades

Sprinkler now waters 2 seeds at base, increasing by 2 each rank

Crystal Cannons now fire +1 Crystals at max rank

Quickstep

Backstab crit increase raised from 20% -> 40%, max rank Roll Cooldown increased 10% -> 15%

Precise strike damage increased from +40% at rank 1 and 3 to +50%, max rank Roll Cooldown increased 10% -> 15%

Changed Opportune Strikes max rank +25% Crit Damage to +15% Roll Cooldown

Doubled the EXP and Metal Fragments received when Stealing with Pickpocket

Scientist

Virus slow increased 30 -> 33%, Virus Damage Reduction increased 30% -> 66%

Self-Upgrading Robot damage and swingspeed per floor increased 50%->60%, Reach and Arc increased 25%->30%

Spectral

Spectral Barrier default size increased by 50%

Spectral Shuriken fly faster and spawn 2 seconds more often

Warlock

Vital Trade hp cost reduced 50% -> 25%, crit chance remains 50%

Starving Wound heal from boss kill increased 60 -> 75

We hope you've been enjoying Sue Shi Survival! This will be the last main patch of Early Access as we start gearing up for full release. The next big update should include multiple characters, upgrade sets, and new gameplay features, so look forward to it! As always, don't hesitate to reach out if you encounter any issues or have any feedback, and if you've been enjoying the game perhaps consider leaving a review, it helps a lot. Have fun!