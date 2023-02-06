 Skip to content

StarCrawlers Chimera update for 6 February 2023

Patch Notes for Beta 1.5.3 (6 Feb 2023)

Patch Notes for Beta 1.5.3 (6 Feb 2023)

A mini-patch that deactivates the Lunar New Year event and adds new abilities for the Space Pirate and Engineer skill trees. And fixes Cleanerbot mops!

Pirate
New ability : Boarding Parrrty summons robotic crew to taunt and attack enemies.
Perk : Ravagers summons fewer, but deadlier, ravagers that replace taunt with charge

Engineer
New ability : Form Boltron from Junker, Turret, and 4 Spidermines! Boltron attacks with melee, ranged, laser beams, and can be command to unleash Rocket Elbow to stun and deal damage.
Perk : Team Player boosts damage of Boltron, Junker and Turret for each mechanical minion you have and also grants your mechs health regen when out of combat.

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue with Cleanerbot mops going absolutely bonkers when attacking.

