- Quests are now divided into Global and Town quests. Global quests earn Quest Coins and are never reset. Town quests do not earn quest coins and are reset with the town along with the rest of the prestige reset effects.
- Can now Reset your town once you reach level 10. This returns workers, buildings, research, inventory, upgrades, and non-primary quests to zero. Primary (global) quests, Global Perks, and Minigames are not affected.
- The higher the town level, the more Prestige Points you earn. Prestige Points can then be exchanged for permanent upgrades that affect that town.
- Global Perks button is visible almost immediately, but until the player has 10 Quest Coins, the button is not clickable and instead shows a progress bar of the player’s progress towards 10 quest coins. At that point, the button is clickable and the perks panel available.
- Towns are now leveled with Town XP, not with Coins. Town XP is earned by selling goods at Markets. (You still earn coins as well)
- Markets Now use a Target Supply rate to determine Fulfillment. The higher your average Fulfillment, the more Town XP bonus you will earn. Various Perks and upgrades will let you supply more than the target rate, so you can earn coins and XP faster.
- Research now works like other production panels: Each recipe can be allocated workers, and there must be enough Schools to support the number of workers
- Schools no longer increase the speed of research, but you can allocate more workers to one research
- Added Food Market, moved many items from General Goods into Food Market
- Added, Removed, and Rearranged many quests and unlocks & research
- General Knowledge Tomes are now produced by a new building, the Study. (Previously this was done by the School)
- Town and World perks show description of highlighted perk in footer section of panel
- Added tooltips for world-level navigation buttons
- Added new Research: Fuel Efficiency, which unlocks an Upgrade of the same name. Each level decreases the amount of Fire, Steam, and Energy required for all recipes that use them by 10%
- Added new Research: Cash Registers, which unlocks Spend Coin quests. Each of these quests unlocks a new level of the Cash Register upgrade, which boosts sell speed per assigned worker
- Fixed some missing names & icons for quests, upgrades, and perks
- Clicking on a research label will pin its tooltip panel
- When a quest reward tooltip indicates an unlocked Upgrade, it now also indicates the unlocked upgrade level
- Ruby Ring is made from Gold Ring, Sapphire Ring is made from Silver Ring (both previously used Copper Rings as inputs)
- Added several primary ‘Milestone’ quests that reward you Quest Coins for producing certain number of items or buildings across any of your towns, and to guide the player through the tech tree
- Added item ‘Polished Stone Ring’ that is made from Polished Stone and Copper Ring. It is made at the Jeweler and requires Gem Jewelry research. It is now the ingredient for the Magic Ring recipe
- Amethyst Necklace and Earth Necklace icons updated to indicate Silver color better
- Changed icons for Minigame XP and Quest Coin
- Fixed Stone Mason / Food Mill quests requiring more skills than were available at building
Factory Town Idle Playtest update for 6 February 2023
Beta 1.48
Patchnotes via Steam Community
