Power of Ten update for 6 February 2023

Update v1.1.1 (Fixes and changes)

Build 10490989

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small patch here but hopefully some welcome fixes and improvements:

Bug fixes

  • Fixed a bug where some players weren't getting achievements properly (Updated Steamworks integrations all around)
  • Fixed a game lock when activating a warp gate before the game's interface had fully appeared.
  • Attempting to fix a crash with o_wave_spawner

Balance tweaks

  • Planet attacking ships have slightly better armor scaling
  • Final encounter now scales with surge levels
  • Final encounter is now harder to fully skip the last phase of the fight by dealing so much damage to the core that the last phase is negligible.
  • Decreased the amount of health left for the last phase of the fight
  • Small buff (shield and healing) enemies should circle at a larger radius making them easier to kill since they will spend less time stacked on enemies.

