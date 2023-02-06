Update v1.1.1 (Fixes and changes)

Small patch here but hopefully some welcome fixes and improvements:
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug where some players weren't getting achievements properly (Updated Steamworks integrations all around)
- Fixed a game lock when activating a warp gate before the game's interface had fully appeared.
- Attempting to fix a crash with o_wave_spawner
Balance tweaks
- Planet attacking ships have slightly better armor scaling
- Final encounter now scales with surge levels
- Final encounter is now harder to fully skip the last phase of the fight by dealing so much damage to the core that the last phase is negligible.
- Decreased the amount of health left for the last phase of the fight
- Small buff (shield and healing) enemies should circle at a larger radius making them easier to kill since they will spend less time stacked on enemies.
Changed files in this update