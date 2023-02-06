Super Video Golf 1.10.2 released

First of all, thank you to everyone who helped make it a great launch weekend! I appreciate everyone who has supported the game, and all of you who have been offering feedback, suggestions and bug reports. To that end I've addressed some of the immediate concerns and implemented a few ideas in this patch. Here's what it includes:

Impatient animations added to players who idle

Added idle camera when players are AFK

Drone is restored on hole change if it was hit with a ball.

Improved animation blending performance in SkeletalAnimator

Fixed memory bug in achievements system

Fixed being able to interfere with CPU players using Swingput

Fixed colliding with balls which have completed with a gimme

Putting range is increased to 10 metres/yards

Reduced wind effect when putting

Reduced wind effect when chipping on to the green

Increased ball momentum when chipping on to the green (balls roll!)

Camera can now be moved up and down when putting

Wind speed is displayed as kph/mph instead of knots

Overhauled lobby menu with course thumbnail previews

Added button to cancel shot - see Options menu for details

Updated tutorial with cancel button

Thanks to everyone who submitted or commented on a topic in the community forums - it's these things which really help hone the game and steer it's future direction! If you don't see something you suggested in the list, don't worry I've not ignored it. There are so many ideas, some of them quite large, that they'll be coming in future updates alongside more content. For now I hope you all enjoy these quality of life improvements and bug fixes - let me know what you think in the community section!