1.0d - Various QoL and fixes

Bug fixes
- Fixed a display bug on the leaderboard not showing the hours (congrats to Degenerate to be the first reaching the hour mark!)
- Fixed a bug displaying 11st, 12nd and 13rd instead of 11th, 12th and 13th when showing your new rank
Others
- Changed the default Steam Input settings so it works better for controllers and Steam Deck
- Changed the starting position of the Air Strike OMG to the player's cursor. (It was spawning too far and could take a while before reaching the player)
- Increased the base speed of the Air Strike OMG (from 1.5 to 2.5)
- Changed slightly the look of the enemy bullets to make them easier to see
- Added a countdown before the activation of the dash weapon
- The wins on each map by each character is now saved. This progression is visible on the character selection screen. It wasn't saved before so this is not retroactive.
