Closed Alpha v0.11.0759: loading screens + Kickstarter characters + many fixes

This small update should further improve the game's stability. There are still some issues we're tracking, so stay tuned for more updates like these. As the game is getting more and more stable, we'll focus more and more on adding new content/improving the game further.

Any playtesting and especially bug reporting is greatly appreciated!

Changed/added

Tweaked player AI so your crew only jump on an enemy ship when you order them to do so. Should make combat less chaotic.

Added loading screens

Added progressive loading. Loading the game should be smoother now.

Added all characters submitted by Kickstarter backers to the game.

Added secret easter egg to character picker.

Reduced loading times and saving times. The hickup you get when an enemy ship spawns in should also be shorter

Added steering wheel to small ship

Tweaked cannon placement points. They now match with pre-spawned cannons. Rebalanced how many cannon points each ship has.

Added more default lights to Caravel and Cog

Tweaked volume of character voices.

Items on the ground no longer block placement of cannons.

TradeManager selling placed cannons before those in crates

Added option to change voice in Character Editor

Default Role is no longer editable

Changes to role manager will now persist across games.

Fixed