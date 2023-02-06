Closed Alpha v0.11.0759: loading screens + Kickstarter characters + many fixes

This small update should further improve the game's stability. There are still some issues we're tracking, so stay tuned for more updates like these. As the game is getting more and more stable, we'll focus more and more on adding new content/improving the game further.
Any playtesting and especially bug reporting is greatly appreciated!
Changed/added
- Tweaked player AI so your crew only jump on an enemy ship when you order them to do so. Should make combat less chaotic.
- Added loading screens
- Added progressive loading. Loading the game should be smoother now.
- Added all characters submitted by Kickstarter backers to the game.
- Added secret easter egg to character picker.
- Reduced loading times and saving times. The hickup you get when an enemy ship spawns in should also be shorter
- Added steering wheel to small ship
- Tweaked cannon placement points. They now match with pre-spawned cannons. Rebalanced how many cannon points each ship has.
- Added more default lights to Caravel and Cog
- Tweaked volume of character voices.
- Items on the ground no longer block placement of cannons.
- TradeManager selling placed cannons before those in crates
- Added option to change voice in Character Editor
- Default Role is no longer editable
- Changes to role manager will now persist across games.
Fixed
- Fixed game getting stuck in a black screen after finishing an encounter and clicking the continue journey button (really this time!).
- Characters sometimes getting stuck before doing an animation that only has an east/west orientation. Happened mostly with repairing and firing cannons.
- Continue journey button stuck in disabled mode, causing the game to soft lock. Happened mostly in high game speeds or with low framerate
- Captain not always yelling commands.
- Transparent effect not being removed when an enemy ship sinks on your screen. Causing a big hole in the sea.
- Hauled resources being invisible when carried to an invisible floor.
- Sails still showing when upper decks are invisible when zoomed out far enough.
- RoleManager will no longer display an entry for the Player Captain
- Character Editor not validating names
Changed files in this update