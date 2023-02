Share · View all patches · Build 10490717 · Last edited 6 February 2023 – 19:39:18 UTC by Wendy

-Added 30 specific item Function graphics for key-abilities that display when the correlated item is collected to show how the specific item's ability functions

-Added to the design and expanded each room within the Tomb of Grief

-Added to the aesthetic design of the Lair area

-Adjusted some layering in the Ash Temple

-Added a few New Sprites

-Added and adjusted some logic