Update notes for Feb 6, 2023

Feb 6, 2023
- Fixed thruster effect not showing right after cat launch.
- Fixed offset corrections on remote players when flying far and triggering an origin recenter.
- Tracked down and fixed a few smooth locomotion desyncs.
- Snap rotation now rotates around HMD node.
- AI fire support that are set to Attack and do not have a priority target will now follow the player if they field-jump to a new zone.
- Added global ship limit cap to support menu. Removed all per-player ship limits.
- Confirmed fix for crashes while playing tutorial videos.
Changed files in this update