Orbital Strike VR update for 6 February 2023

Update notes for Feb 6, 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Feb 6, 2023

  • Fixed thruster effect not showing right after cat launch.
  • Fixed offset corrections on remote players when flying far and triggering an origin recenter.
  • Tracked down and fixed a few smooth locomotion desyncs.
  • Snap rotation now rotates around HMD node.
  • AI fire support that are set to Attack and do not have a priority target will now follow the player if they field-jump to a new zone.
  • Added global ship limit cap to support menu. Removed all per-player ship limits.
  • Confirmed fix for crashes while playing tutorial videos.

