Mischievous Monday #26

Welcome back wretched. :]

A new Heroic Force meta has been added called the Custodian Errants. Levelling up this meta adds a chance for some of the hero stages to randomly get a few Custodians to tag along who are even more beefier than the Paladins. There's the three variants of them, huge axe wielders, archers, and fanatics. They make that stage a little tougher to spice up the run but drop some nice gold bone piles and extra score. When at level 3 the meta adds a Custodian Crusade special stage which is more testing than a regular special stages but dishes out some nice resources. There's the usual Survival achievement for beating the wave.

Another new Heroic Force has been added called the Gaseous Chompers. This works like the usual beasty special stage meta so has a chance to add a special stage containing the Chompers who move a bit erratically and Bloaters who when killed emit spores that can cause Occult Poison. Occult Poison works like regular Poison but wipes out your Occult Health and prevents normal health boosts, instead you'll need a Full Heal or Occult Heart to be rid of it (or let it tick down). There's the usual Survival achievement for beating the wave.

The Mauseleum Hub now has a radio where you can tune into Boneraiser FM if you're a bit bored of the usual Hub theme. You can set it to play a particular favourite tune each time you return to the Hub or set it to shuffle to a random one. You'll need to unlock the tunes first though by getting them to play during a run, and there's an achievement for filling out the full Boneraiser FM radio library.

Some of the Mausoleum Awakening maps now have more of an effect on the run so they feel a bit more different from each other.

Sorrowful Sullenwoods: The first boss now has a high chance of being an Elven Wayfinder and won't be a Lunatic Fanatic. It can now have up to 3 extra 'The Forest Is Alive' special stages.

Ravenous Ravine: It can now have an extra 'Muggy Bandits' and 'Ogre Juggernauts' special stages.

Accursed Cathedral: Ballista Arrows and Cannonballs are replaced with Cursed Souls and the enemies in stage 4/7 have a cursed colour and slightly randomised stats. Gigald also looks cursed and summons Cursed Souls when at 50% health.

Untended Townisle: Each of the hero stages now has Beggars tagging along with the regular heroes. Gigald is also protected by a giga beggar swarm and has a boomy surprise waiting.

Baronial Bastion: Custodian Errants will always appear in stages 4-8. After defeating the Lord of the Land the following special stage will be a double Custodian Crusade if you have the meta unlocked.

Marshes of Madness: In stages 3/6/9 instead of heroic knights you'll now face ever increasing hordes of Zombie Knights. King Gigald and his Guard have a zombiefied colour, and Gigald raises some zombie friends once he reaches 50% health.

Unsanctified Crypt: Ballista Arrows and Cannonballs are replaced with Screaming Souls and the enemies in stage 4/7 and Royal Guard have a have a ghostly colour. Gigald also looks ghostly and summons Screaming Souls when at 50% health.

Other misc stuff...

Settings - Visibility: Added extra colours to the various Outline options.

Clashful Cards: 37 new cards have been added (though the Skelly level cards have been removed since they are basically the same).

Beast Whisperer class: He can raise the new Chomper and Bloater minions (the Bloater has Hexing abilities).

Gangly Grafted class - Gargantua Invigoration meta: Each Giantous Deamonous will now boost your Max Health by +50 (previously they didn't add anything).

Elven Wayfinder boss: He can now fire poison arrows which have a different firing pattern. The special stage after his death will now always be an 'Elven Eyes'.

Werewolf Prince boss: The special stage after his death will now always be a new 'Snarling Wolves' stage.

Dungeon Catacomb map: The Spike Block traps now won't hurt you on their way back (their sprite changes so you know).

Meaty Club relic: The club's swipe now knocks back any meanies it touches.

Contraptor Spirit spell: Changed the icon (as it's easily confused with the Imp Contraptioneer class's ability).

Poison status effect: It now also slightly drains your health.

Elven Archer: The poison inflicted by their arrows is now capped instead of being added (so getting hit by multiple arrows at the same time will only take it so high).

And bug fixes...

Elven Wayfinder boss: If you used the Snowblow Snowman spell during his Ballista attack then it could cause a crash.

Creative Plaything - Starting Legion menu: Some of the minion descriptions were incorrect.

The Diablos Whisperings and Morgzoloth Affinity class meta wouldn't let you summon a Diablos if you were one away from its cap.

Keepsake Key meta: It wasn't saving any Waxen or Tamed minions.

Cyclop Exile class - Cyclopian Muggings meta: This was only affecting Cyclop type meanies.

Mimic Teeth relic: This wasn't having an effect unless it was originally a gold treasure chest.

Haunted Trinket relic: The orbital's transparency was using the Ghostly Minions setting which could make them hard to see.

Elven Wayfinder boss: He could switch into the Ballista attack from a normal mid-attack creating a visual bug.

Enjoy! :]