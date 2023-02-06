Engine upgrade from Unreal Engine 5.0 to Unreal Engine 5.1
More code optimizations.
improvement of lighting.
Various adjustments to UV maps.
Fixed a bug where it got absolutely dark.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Engine upgrade from Unreal Engine 5.0 to Unreal Engine 5.1
More code optimizations.
improvement of lighting.
Various adjustments to UV maps.
Fixed a bug where it got absolutely dark.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update