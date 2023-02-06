 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Oil Manager update for 6 February 2023

Engine upgrade from Unreal Engine 5.0 to Unreal Engine 5.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10490578 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Engine upgrade from Unreal Engine 5.0 to Unreal Engine 5.1

More code optimizations.
improvement of lighting.
Various adjustments to UV maps.

Fixed a bug where it got absolutely dark.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2113231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link