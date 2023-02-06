Hello Admirals,
The game received a new set of fixes and improvements.
Hotfix Update v1.1.8
- Adjusted better the effect of shell velocity to gun ranges so that smaller gun calibers do not have as large range as before.
- Fixed issue which did not allow Convoy battles to continue when all enemy warships were sunk.
- Fixed issue which made elections to not form a government from the party with the biggest percentage.
- Fixed bug that caused sunk ships to reappear in the next battles of the same turn.
- Fixed bug that caused political actions to stop functioning.
- Fixed a minor event text issue which showed the wrong party to overthrow the government during a revolution.
- Fixed bug that caused "Advanced mines V" component to have not weight (may affect design weight).
- Further auto-design logic optimization for a faster and more effective functioning.
- Fixed a potential auto-design error which could happen very rarely, causing transports and other ships to become auto-designed without superstructures. Please advise if you get this error again in your campaigns.
- Fixed Korean border labels showing the opposite position on the map.
- The Philippines are controlled by the USA in the campaign's start years of 1900 and higher.
- Other minor fixes.
Enjoy!
The Game-Labs Team
