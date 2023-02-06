Game Update 1.0.4

get TVs The Awakening latest update and enjoy the adventure,
this update included but not limited to:
- Gameplay enhanced
- Bugs Fixed.
- Minor UI update.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
get TVs The Awakening latest update and enjoy the adventure,
this update included but not limited to:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update