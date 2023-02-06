 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TVs: The Awakening update for 6 February 2023

Game Update 1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10490501 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

get TVs The Awakening latest update and enjoy the adventure,
this update included but not limited to:

  • Gameplay enhanced
  • Bugs Fixed.
  • Minor UI update.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2063051
  • Loading history…
Depot 2063052
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link