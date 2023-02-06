 Skip to content

Undisputed update for 6 February 2023

Game Update: Undisputed Update 6 February 2023 - 10490368

Share · View all patches · Build 10490368 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Fight Fans,

Below are the patch notes for the update shipped on 6 February 2023 - 10490368

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue with the get-up minigame that caused framerate issues for players by disabling controller rumble within the minigame.

  • Replaced a Prize Fight that was broken and unable to be played.

  • Fixed an issue that meant players fighting online always saw a high-ping warning after a fight ends, regardless of their connection.

Changes

  • Boxers can no longer be dazed or knocked down by a body jab.

  • Reduced AI max stamina and AI stamina recovery between rounds.

  • Increased the damage bonus applied to counterpunches by 25% in an effort to reward players for good timing and for picking up on their opponent's patterns.

  • We've removed Coldwell Day from the venue rotation in ranked online play while we work on improving the camera options for this venue.

  • Slightly increased base punch accuracy rating across all fighters.

We want to say a huge thank you for your support and feedback since the launch of early access! Please continue sharing your thoughts with us, and check out some of the areas we're continuing to focus on in the meantime here.

