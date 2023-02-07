Nebuchadnezzar Update 1.4 and The Adventures of Sargon DLC Out Now!

We are happy to announce that the fourth major update of Nebuchadnezzar is out. Together with our fist DLC The Adventures of Sargon.

We would love to thank each and every one of you for your trust and all your insights, comments and suggestions. Without your support and feedback we would not be able to keep improving Nebuchadnezzar and making it a great city builder game.

So let's take a look at the main features and improvements the new update brings.

Update 1.4 includes:

Warfare

Conqure other cities to secure materials for your people and expand your empire to give yourself eternal glory.

Game-designer note:

Nebuchadnezzar has always been focused on economics and logistics. And we wanted to preserve this, so the design of warfare was done with this in mind.

Therefore we decided not to add any RTS mechanics. Your city building and management skills are still the most important. And while you have to keep your city safe from external threats, you can also take advantage of the benefits that a strong army can bring to your city.

Walls

Secure your city or use them to protect your residences from the industry pollution.

Battles

Lead your soldiers in a tactical battles.

Resized maps

We have optimised the code so that we can finally give our maps plenty of room for your fun.

Enhanced diplomacy

New types of relations and benefits together with reworked favors, requests and gifts.

Colorblind mode

Special mode with easier colour differentiation for different types of colour blindness.

The Adventures of Sargon DLC

The Adventures of Sargon is story-focused DLC, where you'll play as one of the most famous rulers of ancient Mesopotamia, Sargon II, and relive all of his important campaigns and achievements. Suppress dangerous rebellions, conquer the surrounding empires and ultimately restore the glory of the Assyrian Empire.

Completely new campaign with 15 missions.

Fully voice acted dialogs system.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2199200/Nebuchadnezzar_The_Adventures_of_Sargon/

And much more...

Added 100% refund when removing a building built during the same pause.

Added favors and demands info to the events manager window.

Removed shrine path access requirement.

Improved fire fighters behaviour.

...

Extended changelog can be found here:

FEATURE added walls and gates

FEATURE added warfare mechanics

FEATURE reworked diplomacy and relations

FEATURE added diplomacy map zoom (for specific mission)

FEATURE added four new warfare missions variants for the base campaign

FEATURE added five new warfare missions variants for the scenario missions

FEATURE added color-blind mode (+ moddable ui colors)

added 100% refund when removing a building built during the same pause

added favors and demands info to the events manager window

added missing walker voiceovers for all walkers

added animation for palace monument guard

added animations for small and big port buildings

added 6 new warfare related achievements

removed shrine path access requirement

improved balance of gods' powers/bonuses

improved fire fighters behaviour

improved minimap scaling

unified events button order

goods/production info layer now accessible also by goods buttons in house ui window

port range is automaticaly shown with port ui window opened

fixed build tool counter for farms

fixed rare rounding bug in float format numbers

MODDING improved/added more map editor instructions

MODDING reworked warehouses goods textures data structure

MODDING removed/reworked base_* mods

Important note regards save compatability:

Saves from version 1.3.x are not compatible with the current version, but campaign progress is. After the release, the latest version 1.3.x will be available through the Steam beta branch, so you will be able to finish unfinished missions.

How to change Steam beta branches:

Right click to Nebuchadnezzar in the Steam library and then select "Properties".

Select "Betas" section and in the drop down list select required version. Chose "None" for the default (latest) version.

We look forward to sharing more Nebuchadnezzar news with you soon. Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, Instagram. You can also join our Discord server!

Till then!

Nepos Games