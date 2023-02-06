Content Shared this Weekend

Hello Enforcers,

It's the start of a new week, which feels like a good time to share some of the content that trickled out this past weekend. So while the team is busy looking through your feedback and working on the next patch, why not spend some time reading and watching what the media had to say.

Let's Play from Eurogamer

We teamed up with Eurogamer to see what they would think of Superfuse and especially the multiplayer experience. So watch this chaotic group of three tackle enemies, loot at more.

Additional Articles

We also so saw both a preview from Escapist as well as one from CBR release this week.

Keep Reaching Out

Whether you have screenshots you're proud of, had a really fun capturing session you want to share, or just want to give us feedback on what you like and what you want to see changed in the game, please don't hesitate to share this with us. We love to see and hear from all of you all, so please keep it coming.