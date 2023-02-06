🛠️PATCH 1.1.2.3 (02/06/2023)

Hi @everyone, we have been hard at work developing controller support and expanding our Sandbox environment. We have also started a streaming series where we play the sandbox and build interesting designs live. As for bug fixes, we have been chasing bugs related to time being inaccurate and we managed to find some imprecisions in the calculation of time in late-game save files, so hopefully, this update fixes some of these issues.

Here are the updates for this new version:

🌱-Sandbox expansion! - a new outdoor area with easy access to resources.

🌱-Sandbox lighting has been rebaked

⚡- Memory optimization for sandbox

🐞-Time system update - should fix issues with time moving faster

🐞-Inputs added to the blueprint viewer window

🐞-Save / Load panel fixes

⚖️-New items added to the Sandbox