Patch 0.4.34.5.9 IS OUT!

Knock-knock, adventurers!
The new patch is ready for download! This is the first part of our promised rebalancing of the game, in which we’ve updated many cards, as well as some items, and fixed softlocks and freezes in some events. We've also added something new to our game!
Changes to sets of items and individual items will be waiting for you in the second part of the patch soon. In the meantime, let's see what's fixed in this version.
Additions and fixes:
- Added new free game menu
- Added daily runs with special rules and leaderboard
- Added a lot of new achievements
- Fixed a bug with the Shackle class trophy not granting Strength
- Added inventory cards to the Purifying Axe, Elven Axe weapons
- Fixed a bug where both items and cards were in the same reward pull
- The properties of the Lovers tarot card have been changed
- Fixed a bug with the worms appearing with eggs on the background at the beginning of the battle
- Fixed a bug where Black Mark card would inflict Breach while ignoring the target's resistance
- First stage of the fight with secret boss has expanded move set now
- Added a reset of Doomed buff after an attack
- Fixed a bug where the Poison Strike card did not apply Poison
- Fixed a bug with transferring difficulty from other modes to the story mode
- Fixed softlock after dying from Firebrothers set tag
- Fixed choosing a card with RMB in the card selection menu instead of viewing its description
- Fixed secret boss' starting bonus to +3 Strength and +3 Agility
- Fixed a visual bug where the class name hint overlapped with the experience gained in the end run menu
- Fixed a bug with the phrase "Critical hit!" on its victim
- Fixed a bug with skipping a point in the swamps map
- Fixed the maximum amount of damage that can be dealt to mosquitoes
- Fixed Champion scale modifier - it works now!
- Fixed the number of hits dealt by Alpha Wolf with his "Tear to pieces" attack
- Fixed display of the "Fortress" buff for the cannibal
- Fixed the mechanics of work and display of the Leather Glove trophy buff
- Added voice acting for Mortis's phrases when meeting with "Volg" and "Worms"
- Fixed a bug where Hold-Up from High Goblin continued to work after his death
- Changed karma values in the swamps for all characters - getting a bad ending is "a little" easier now
- Fixed the behavior of the Veteran Warrior dwarf in the event "Patrol Squad"
- Fixed Volg's "Mirrored Response" buff affecting damage from other buffs (e.g. "Explosion Nightmare" from the "Major Nuances" scale modifier)
- Fixed graphic bugs with texts in events
Persival:
- Added hints to the "Abandoned Village" event for Persival
- Changed Versatile Persival's perk to more useful one
- Fixed Magic Feather item for Persival
- Fixed missing progression in the "Double, double, toil and trouble" event for Persival
Bjorn:
- Fixed incorrect order of actions in the event "Ghostly mushrooms" for Bjorn
- Fixed a bug where the Jinx scale debuff was giving Persival’s cards to Bjorn
- Nerf card Bjorn’s Full Destruction card nerf - the second level of card’s upgrade removed
- Increased chance of getting Bjorn's Ferocious Determination card
- Fixed doubling of stats on Ferocious cards
- Fixed damage on the card Spiritual Oppression
- Fixed a bug where when changing Bjorn's form to human, his strength did not decrease if it was less than 5
- Removed arrow during selecting the instinct from Bjorn's Fallen Instinct attack
- Added icons in the “Scout” event for Bjorn
- Fixed broken Worm’s Spike trophy for Bjorn
- Added a picture for the improved Fester card for Bjorn
Vanadis:
- Added new icons for Vanadis’ classes
- In the Steppe Plague event Vanadis correctly subtracts gold now
- Fixed a bug where the One Blood card was not properly scaling health
- Fixed a bug where the damage of the The Cost Of Providence and Sacrifice yourself cards took the block of the hero into account
- Added karmic attacks for Vanadis when fighting secret boss
- Fixed the buff count for Vanadis’ Spearhead trophy
- Fixed a bug where the Centenarian Raven set effect would trigger again
- Fixed the action of the crafted card for the pet, as well as its localization
- Fixed a bug where the Repeat Lesson card would remove all buffs
- Fixed the operation of the Vanadis’ Nature Protection card
- Fixed a bug where the selected Vanadis’ card was the only one in hand and didn’t split
- Fixed a bug where more than 3 pet’s cards could go into hand for no reason
- Fixed Magic Feather item for Vanadis (feather and pet issue is known - we are still working on fixing it)
- Fixed a bug where Vanadis' fourth Raven set bonus could inflict Burning the second time when pressing end turn
- Fixed the amount of healing received by Vanadis with Cauterizing Wounds card
- Fixed a bug where pet’s cards would deal damage when Miss debuff is active
- Fixed a bug where using Cucumber Elixir had pet’s cards in the Vanadis’ deck
- Fixed a bug where Vanadis's Shackles Of Ice card didn’t burn
- Fixed Let's Repeat card for Vanadis
- Fixed the ability to get the Vassal’s Shield in the “Batu the Smart” event for Vanadis
- Added receiving the Vassal's Bandana in the event "Batu the Smart" for Vanadis
- Fixed display of Vassal’s Boots on Vanadis
- Fixed display of dialogues in the"Troll-Peacekeeper" event for Vanadis
- Fixed softlock when Mortis’ Help card was the middle one for Vanadis
Thank you all for your bug reports over on Discord and from the game. Without you it wouldn't be possible for us to find and fix the problems and find new ways to upgrade the game. We remind you (and highly encourage) that you can send us bug reports directly from the main menu of the game with the description of the problem you're encountering, this way it's easier for us to locate and fix it in the next patch. If you can't send us a bug report from the game, message us anywhere, and we'll gladly help you to resolve the issue and find needed info for a fix.
