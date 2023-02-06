Patch 0.4.34.5.9 IS OUT!

Knock-knock, adventurers!

The new patch is ready for download! This is the first part of our promised rebalancing of the game, in which we’ve updated many cards, as well as some items, and fixed softlocks and freezes in some events. We've also added something new to our game!

Changes to sets of items and individual items will be waiting for you in the second part of the patch soon. In the meantime, let's see what's fixed in this version.

Additions and fixes:

Added new free game menu

Added daily runs with special rules and leaderboard

Added a lot of new achievements

Fixed a bug with the Shackle class trophy not granting Strength

Added inventory cards to the Purifying Axe, Elven Axe weapons

Fixed a bug where both items and cards were in the same reward pull

The properties of the Lovers tarot card have been changed

Fixed a bug with the worms appearing with eggs on the background at the beginning of the battle

Fixed a bug where Black Mark card would inflict Breach while ignoring the target's resistance

First stage of the fight with secret boss has expanded move set now

Added a reset of Doomed buff after an attack

Fixed a bug where the Poison Strike card did not apply Poison

Fixed a bug with transferring difficulty from other modes to the story mode

Fixed softlock after dying from Firebrothers set tag

Fixed choosing a card with RMB in the card selection menu instead of viewing its description

Fixed secret boss' starting bonus to +3 Strength and +3 Agility

Fixed a visual bug where the class name hint overlapped with the experience gained in the end run menu

Fixed a bug with the phrase "Critical hit!" on its victim

Fixed a bug with skipping a point in the swamps map

Fixed the maximum amount of damage that can be dealt to mosquitoes

Fixed Champion scale modifier - it works now!

Fixed the number of hits dealt by Alpha Wolf with his "Tear to pieces" attack

Fixed display of the "Fortress" buff for the cannibal

Fixed the mechanics of work and display of the Leather Glove trophy buff

Added voice acting for Mortis's phrases when meeting with "Volg" and "Worms"

Fixed a bug where Hold-Up from High Goblin continued to work after his death

Changed karma values in the swamps for all characters - getting a bad ending is "a little" easier now

Fixed the behavior of the Veteran Warrior dwarf in the event "Patrol Squad"

Fixed Volg's "Mirrored Response" buff affecting damage from other buffs (e.g. "Explosion Nightmare" from the "Major Nuances" scale modifier)

Fixed graphic bugs with texts in events

Persival:

Added hints to the "Abandoned Village" event for Persival

Changed Versatile Persival's perk to more useful one

Fixed Magic Feather item for Persival

Fixed missing progression in the "Double, double, toil and trouble" event for Persival

Bjorn:

Fixed incorrect order of actions in the event "Ghostly mushrooms" for Bjorn

Fixed a bug where the Jinx scale debuff was giving Persival’s cards to Bjorn

Nerf card Bjorn’s Full Destruction card nerf - the second level of card’s upgrade removed

Increased chance of getting Bjorn's Ferocious Determination card

Fixed doubling of stats on Ferocious cards

Fixed damage on the card Spiritual Oppression

Fixed a bug where when changing Bjorn's form to human, his strength did not decrease if it was less than 5

Removed arrow during selecting the instinct from Bjorn's Fallen Instinct attack

Added icons in the “Scout” event for Bjorn

Fixed broken Worm’s Spike trophy for Bjorn

Added a picture for the improved Fester card for Bjorn

Vanadis:

Added new icons for Vanadis’ classes

In the Steppe Plague event Vanadis correctly subtracts gold now

Fixed a bug where the One Blood card was not properly scaling health

Fixed a bug where the damage of the The Cost Of Providence and Sacrifice yourself cards took the block of the hero into account

Added karmic attacks for Vanadis when fighting secret boss

Fixed the buff count for Vanadis’ Spearhead trophy

Fixed a bug where the Centenarian Raven set effect would trigger again

Fixed the action of the crafted card for the pet, as well as its localization

Fixed a bug where the Repeat Lesson card would remove all buffs

Fixed the operation of the Vanadis’ Nature Protection card

Fixed a bug where the selected Vanadis’ card was the only one in hand and didn’t split

Fixed a bug where more than 3 pet’s cards could go into hand for no reason

Fixed Magic Feather item for Vanadis (feather and pet issue is known - we are still working on fixing it)

Fixed a bug where Vanadis' fourth Raven set bonus could inflict Burning the second time when pressing end turn

Fixed the amount of healing received by Vanadis with Cauterizing Wounds card

Fixed a bug where pet’s cards would deal damage when Miss debuff is active

Fixed a bug where using Cucumber Elixir had pet’s cards in the Vanadis’ deck

Fixed a bug where Vanadis's Shackles Of Ice card didn’t burn

Fixed Let's Repeat card for Vanadis

Fixed the ability to get the Vassal’s Shield in the “Batu the Smart” event for Vanadis

Added receiving the Vassal's Bandana in the event "Batu the Smart" for Vanadis

Fixed display of Vassal’s Boots on Vanadis

Fixed display of dialogues in the"Troll-Peacekeeper" event for Vanadis

Fixed softlock when Mortis’ Help card was the middle one for Vanadis

Thank you all for your bug reports over on Discord and from the game. Without you it wouldn't be possible for us to find and fix the problems and find new ways to upgrade the game. We remind you (and highly encourage) that you can send us bug reports directly from the main menu of the game with the description of the problem you're encountering, this way it's easier for us to locate and fix it in the next patch. If you can't send us a bug report from the game, message us anywhere, and we'll gladly help you to resolve the issue and find needed info for a fix.

