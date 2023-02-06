New Update
Hot Fix:
Fix of Weapon Sound Issues. Sounds can being hearing from really long distance.
Fix of Widgets. Some Widgets background is more darker and easier to read text.
Fix of Trees. Bot is not stock on some trees.
Change:
New Graphic in Widgets.
Weapon Distance is much better and can being hearing from long Distance. The Weapon Sounds, sounds more realistic to Humans ears.
New Settings has been added, Global Illumination Quality and Reflection Quality, which is Lumen and Nvidia RTX quality. You can change from Low to Ultra.
New:
Global Illumination Quality and Reflection Quality have been changed to a much higher level with Lumen and Nvidia RTX Engines. Which gives the game a huge boost.
The game is now in Spanish, German, French, Italy and Danish Text language. You can change language in Settings. More language will come in the future.
Changed files in this update