Nucleares update for 6 February 2023

Patch notes: B 0.2.04.013

Build 10490101

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following bugs were fixed:

  • Fixed the bug of accelerated fuel consumption of the genset when being recharged.

  • Fixed the bug that showed some controls in the control room as being on even though there was a general blackout.

  • Fixed the error of the "Charging batteries" indicator, which would light up even if there was not enough power to charge the emergency batteries.

  • Fixed the bug in the dust effect when the reactor core explodes.

  • Fixed the error in some dynamic lights when turned on (they caused the game to crash).

