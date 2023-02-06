Patch notes: B 0.2.04.013

The following bugs were fixed:
-
Fixed the bug of accelerated fuel consumption of the genset when being recharged.
-
Fixed the bug that showed some controls in the control room as being on even though there was a general blackout.
-
Fixed the error of the "Charging batteries" indicator, which would light up even if there was not enough power to charge the emergency batteries.
-
Fixed the bug in the dust effect when the reactor core explodes.
-
Fixed the error in some dynamic lights when turned on (they caused the game to crash).
Changed files in this update