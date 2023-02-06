 Skip to content

Treason update for 6 February 2023

Treason Update #1 (06.02.2023)

Last edited by Wendy

[TOOLS]

  • Hammer editor can now be launched using a .bat file;

[GAMEPLAY]

  • In-game hint pop-ups;
  • Don's body will now glow if it isn't found in _t_clue_objective_bodyglow seconds (default: 30s);
  • Traitors will automatically win after _t_clue_objective_drawtime seconds (default: 60s) if Don's body isn't found;
  • Voice commands cooldown will now be increased by _t_voice_cooldownspam seconds (default: 0.5s) each time a player tries to use them before their cooldown is over, up to _t_voice_cooldown_spamlimit seconds (default: 5s);
  • Players will get _t_karma_cluedelivery karma (default: 2) and _t_rating_cluedelivery score (default: 2) when delivering a clue;
  • Players will get _t_karma_round_winannihilation karma (default: 9) and _t_rating_round_winannihilation score (default: 20) when winning in Annihilation;
  • Players will get _t_karma_killannihilation karma (default: 2) and _t_rating_killannihilation score (default: 2) when killing someone in Annihilation;
  • Loading into Info Room will no longer create a public server;

[UI]

  • Traitors that have been revealed and confirmed to be dead will no longer be displayed on Traitors counter at the top of the screen;
  • Re-arranged server information in scoreboard;
  • Chat and voice chat will now show player's Steam name in brackets, next to their pseudo name;
  • Fixed incorrect Traitors revealed event line when there's multiple traitors revealed;

[MAPS]

  • New map: Dust 2 Ode
  • Removed deprecated maps from _mapcycledefault;

Castle

  • Bombsites can no longer be ignited by shooting them;
  • Removed some networked physics props;
  • Phone booth doors now can only be opened in one direction;
  • Piano lights now go out when a bomb explodes;
  • Minor cosmetic changes;

Hotel

  • Bombsites can no longer be ignited by shooting them;
  • Bathroom glass is now breakable;
  • Added fire to several bombsites;
  • Minor cosmetic changes;

Clues

  • Bombsites can no longer be ignited by shooting them;
  • Added extra pathway to the Green bombsite;
  • Minor cosmetic changes;

Voorgoud

  • Bombsites can no longer be ignited by shooting them;
  • Re-arranged props on the beach;
  • More clue spots;
  • Updated loading screen image;
  • Minor cosmetic changes;

Simple

  • Bombsites can no longer be ignited by shooting them;
  • Added extra benches;
  • Minor cosmetic changes;

Temple

  • Bombsites can no longer be ignited by shooting them;
  • Added extra pathway from Sniper's place to the C.P.U.
  • Minor cosmetic changes;

