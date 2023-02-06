Treason Update #1 (06.02.2023)

[TOOLS]
- Hammer editor can now be launched using a .bat file;
[GAMEPLAY]
- In-game hint pop-ups;
- Don's body will now glow if it isn't found in _t_clue_objective_bodyglow seconds (default: 30s);
- Traitors will automatically win after _t_clue_objective_drawtime seconds (default: 60s) if Don's body isn't found;
- Voice commands cooldown will now be increased by _t_voice_cooldownspam seconds (default: 0.5s) each time a player tries to use them before their cooldown is over, up to _t_voice_cooldown_spamlimit seconds (default: 5s);
- Players will get _t_karma_cluedelivery karma (default: 2) and _t_rating_cluedelivery score (default: 2) when delivering a clue;
- Players will get _t_karma_round_winannihilation karma (default: 9) and _t_rating_round_winannihilation score (default: 20) when winning in Annihilation;
- Players will get _t_karma_killannihilation karma (default: 2) and _t_rating_killannihilation score (default: 2) when killing someone in Annihilation;
- Loading into Info Room will no longer create a public server;
[UI]
- Traitors that have been revealed and confirmed to be dead will no longer be displayed on Traitors counter at the top of the screen;
- Re-arranged server information in scoreboard;
- Chat and voice chat will now show player's Steam name in brackets, next to their pseudo name;
- Fixed incorrect Traitors revealed event line when there's multiple traitors revealed;
[MAPS]
- New map: Dust 2 Ode
- Removed deprecated maps from _mapcycledefault;
Castle
- Bombsites can no longer be ignited by shooting them;
- Removed some networked physics props;
- Phone booth doors now can only be opened in one direction;
- Piano lights now go out when a bomb explodes;
- Minor cosmetic changes;
Hotel
- Bombsites can no longer be ignited by shooting them;
- Bathroom glass is now breakable;
- Added fire to several bombsites;
- Minor cosmetic changes;
Clues
- Bombsites can no longer be ignited by shooting them;
- Added extra pathway to the Green bombsite;
- Minor cosmetic changes;
Voorgoud
- Bombsites can no longer be ignited by shooting them;
- Re-arranged props on the beach;
- More clue spots;
- Updated loading screen image;
- Minor cosmetic changes;
Simple
- Bombsites can no longer be ignited by shooting them;
- Added extra benches;
- Minor cosmetic changes;
Temple
- Bombsites can no longer be ignited by shooting them;
- Added extra pathway from Sniper's place to the C.P.U.
- Minor cosmetic changes;
