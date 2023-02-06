 Skip to content

Road Defense: Outsiders update for 6 February 2023

Western Map!🤠

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new map has been added. Win and earn another achievement!

In this location, no enemies use firearms, so it should be easy, right?😁

