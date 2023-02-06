0.9.5L is live on testing branch (Lots of bug fixes)

Share · View all patches · Build 10489952 · Last edited 6 February 2023 – 17:52:05 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey guys, thanks for your patience as I sort the remaining issues out. A lot of collision based issues arose in the last few patches as I had been tweaking the collisions and physics interaction layers to make selecting characters and vehicles easier, it seems to have messed with a bunch of mechanics and caused all sorts of issues. I’ve fixed most if not all of those issues that were reported as well as some more EMS bugs and miscellaneous issues. I still have a good amount of issues to address and am working on them actively. Trying to keep one or two patches coming out daily to get this update on the default branch as soon as its ready.

0.9.5L

Fixed issues with cameras interacting with vehicle triggers causing it to zoom in super close

Fixed putting stretcher with patient into ambulance in Montgomery County causing the ambulance to fly into the air

Fixed AI ladder placement not working properly after last patch

Fixed radial menu options not showing on patient after dropping them

Fixed not being able to look around in first person while driving a vehicle if you don’t press 1

Fixed terrain clipping through road in Montgomery County

Fixed misplaced icon for EMS call in Diner in Montgomery County

Fixed nozzle being pointed at a weird angle when taking control of an AI nozzle man

Removed laundromat calls in Montgomery County for building that is no longer there

Fixed backboard and stokes basket not leaving your hands after placing the patient on the backboard

Fixed Patient floating in air after putting them on a backboard

Fixed hydrants in the road on Montgomery County

Fixed trees inside of buildings in Montgomery County

Fixed a street corner where 111 and Rescue 2 would get stuck