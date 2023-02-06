Updated Roadmap, 'Friends and Foes' Status Update

Hey everyone,

Firstly, we'd like to apologize for the lack of official communication during the last month. We were hoping to release Friends and Foes in January, but unfortunately this update has continued to take longer than planned. While it is content complete, there is a lot of testing, tweaking, and bug fixing still to be done to ensure that it lives up to our standard. The build will be available on the public test server 2~ weeks from now, but we expect that it's going to need to stay there for a few more weeks so we can gather your feedback on balance, and fix any bugs that you may find. Because of this, we're officially delaying the update until March.

We know many of you have been anticipating the update and will be frustrated by the news. We are sorry for the delays, but we do believe it will be worth the wait in the end. In hindsight, this update could have been broken up into 2 or 3 smaller ones, and we'll take this as a learning experience and apply it to future updates.

On that note, we've updated our Early Access Roadmap to reflect the changes to Friends and Foes, and the updates that will follow it.

Thanks for your support and understanding.

-Curious Panda Games